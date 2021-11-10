Mohanlal announces new film Monster

Superstar Mohanlal on Wednesday announced production of his new film “Monster” and unveiled its first look.

The films poster features the 61-year-old actor wearing a turban. His character in the film is called Lucky Singh. “Monster” will be directed by Vysakh, who worked with the actor for the 2016 action thriller “Pulimurugan”. Mohanlal took to Twitter and revealed that the movie, which has a script by Udaykrishna, has started shooting.

“Unveiling the title and first look of my new movie Monster directed by Vysakh, scripted by Udaykrishna and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie starts rolling today!” he tweeted.

Mohanlal was last seen in the acclaimed “Drishyam 2” earlier this year. The actor has a packed line-up with films like Priyadarshans “Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea”, “Bro Daddy”, “Ram” and “Barroz: Guardian of DGamas Treasure”, which marks his directorial debut.

