Modalities of Bengal govt's Pegasus probe panel to be finalised this weekend

Modalities of the functioning of a two-man commission set up by the Mamata Banerjee government to probe into alleged phone tapping of various persons using Pegasus software will be finalised during meetings with panel member, ex-Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur, this weekend, its other constituent Justice (retd) Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya said on Thursday.

The inquiry commission is functional and it has already invited statements from the public with regard to the alleged interception of mobile phones of various police officials, politicians, journalists, members of the judiciary and activists of West Bengal, Justice (retd) Bhattacharya told

