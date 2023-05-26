Mizoram to ensure displaced children from Manipur continue schooling

The Mizoram government will ensure children displaced by recent ethnic riots from Manipur are able to continue their schooling here, an official said.

In a letter sent to all district education officers, sub-divisional education officers and principals of state-run higher secondary schools on Wednesday, the state school education department has asked all district and school authorities to allow the displaced students to be enrolled in state-run schools and government aided schools if they seek admission.

“The recent turmoil in Manipur has caused a large-scale influx of internally displaced children into Mizoram. It is therefore requested that all district and school authorities allow admission even if proper documentation cant be provided for the children if and when they solicit admission to schools,” the letter written by education department director Lalsangliana said.

The states apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) is also closely monitoring the issue and is in talks with the government, the organisation president Lalnunmawia Pautu said.

With about 123 people entering Mizoram in the last 24 hours, a total of 7,928 ethnic Zos or Mizos, mostly women, children and the aged, from violence-hit Manipur have fled and taken shelter in nine districts of the state, an official of the home department said.

At least 2,744 people have fled to Kolasib district near Assam border, while 2,610 people have taken shelter in Aizawl district and 2,229 in Saitual district, he said.

The remaining 345 people took shelter in Champhai, Khawzawl, Serchhip, Mamit, Lunglei and Hnahthial districts, he said.

The internally displaced people are lodged at temporary relief camps, while many have also been given shelter by their relatives.

The Kuki-Mizo-Hmar- Zomi communities collectively known as Kukis or Zo Hnahthlak (Zo tribes) in Manipur share blood ties with the Mizos in Mizoram.

Mizoram shares a 95-km long inter-state border with Manipur.

