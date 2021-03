Mizorams COVID-19 caseloadmounted to 4,473 on Wednesday after five people, including an81-year-old woman, tested positive for the virus, an officialsaid.

The state now has 28 active cases, while 4,434 peoplehave recovered from the disease so far.

A total of 11 people have died due to the contagion,the official said, adding, Mizoram has tested 2,52,400samples.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)