Mirzapur carpets, Maha teakwood furniture to welcome MPs as new parl building prepares for sessions

All-out efforts are being made to finish the remaining work on the new Parliament building so that the Winter Session is held there, officials have said.

Handwoven cushioned carpets of Mirzapur and stones from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are being used in the new building. Teakwood furniture from Maharashtra has arrived while work has begun on the interiors and flooring, they said.

Last week, the government told the Lok Sabha that 70 per cent of the physical progress of the new Parliament building project has been achieved and the targeted date of completion is November 2022.

There is no plan yet to extend the deadline considering the national importance of this project, sources said.

“We are making all-out effort to ensure the Winter Session is held in the new Parliament building,” officials privy to the development told

