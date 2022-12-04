Mirabai, Indian lifters begin quest for Olympic qualification with World Championships

Indian weightlifters, led by Mirabai Chanu, will look to find their rhythm as they kick off their preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics with the first qualifying event — the World Championships, starting here on Monday.

Olympic silver medallist Chanu, Commonwealth Games medallists S Bindiyarani Devi (59kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg) and Gurdeep Singh (+109kg) will all be in action for the first time since the Birmingham Games in August as they aim to collect the required ranking points to qualify for the Paris Games.

While Chanu, a former world champion, is not expected to test her limits in this event, head coach Vijay Sharma wants the other lifters to rise to the occasion and outdo themselves in at least one category.

My expectation for this tournament is that apart from Mira, everyone should try and get a personal best in one of the three categories. That will show improvement and will help them in their qualification For Mira, we will try to get 200+ total in every qualifying event so that we qualify for the Olympics, Sharma told

