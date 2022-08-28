Minimum temperature in Delhi settles at 26.2 deg C

Delhiites woke up to a bright sunny morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 26.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national capital received 0.2 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am, they said.

Relative Humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 72 per cent, the IMD said.

It predicted generally cloudy skies for the day.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasons average, while the minimum temperature stood at 26.4 degrees Celsius.

