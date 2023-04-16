MI opt to bowl against KKR, Rohit out with stomach bug

Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

MIs regular skipper Rohit Sharma misses the game due to a stomach bug. MI have handed a debut to Arjun Tendulkar while Duan Jansen also comes in for the five-time champions. KKR are fielding an unchanged playing XI.

Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen and Riley Meredith.

