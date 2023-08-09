Meghalaya CM seeks PMs intervention for ILP implementation

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought his intervention for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the northeastern state, officials said here.

Sangma, who led a delegation, also sought the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

“The delegation on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the PM, seeking his intervention in addressing major concerns of the state — ILP and inclusion of the two languages, which are spoken by the majority of the people, in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution,” an official told

