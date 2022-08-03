Mayawati announces support to NDAs vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday announced her partys support to NDAs vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar. Making the announcement on Twitter, she said, “Keeping in mind the larger public interest and the party movement, the Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to support Jagdeep Dhankhar in the vice presidential poll.” The BJP had last month named West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, as the ruling National Democratic Alliances (NDA) vice presidential candidate.

The Mayawati-led party had also supported NDAs presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)