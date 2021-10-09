Max temp likely to settle at 36 Deg Celsius in Delhi

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Saturday morning with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 23 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 79 per cent and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky throughout the day.

On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, and the minimum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

