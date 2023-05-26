Max temp likely to settle at 36 Deg C in Delhi

The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius on Friday, with very light rain expected in the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Parts of the city on Thursday witnessed thunderstorms and rain, which lowered the minimum temperature to 20.5 degrees Celsius, six notches below the normal, the department said.

Delhi recorded 2 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am on Thursday to 8:30 am on Friday, the IMD said. The relative humidity was recorded at 67 per cent at 8:30 am.

The air quality index (AQI) of the city was recorded in the satisfactory category (75) around 9 am, data from SAFAR showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

