Maruti, Toyota, M&M remain bullish on long-term growth of used car business

Leading automakers Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), Mahindra & Mahindra and Toyota Kirloskar Motor are bullish on the long-term growth prospects of their respective used car verticals even as the second wave of COVID-19 continues to pose severe challenges to the business activities across the country. The companies remain a bit circumspect regarding the near-term situation owing to the pandemic but expect the segment to grow on a long-term basis with personal mobility gaining acceptance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is very difficult to predict how used car business will perform this fiscal year due to COVID situation. Demand for such cars is there in the market but there is pressure on their availability because of restrictions across states on account of lockdowns and curfews,” MSI Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava told

