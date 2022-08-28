Maruti Suzuki will not walk away but fight to get back to 50 pc market share: RC Bhargava

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India will not “walk away” and fight to get back to 50 per cent market share in the domestic passenger vehicle segment, according to company Chairman R C Bhargava. The auto major, which is commemorating 40 years of operations, has seen its market share drop to 43.38 per cent in FY22 from a peak of 51.21 per cent in FY19. In order to get back its dominant leadership, the company plans to drive in models catering to both urban and smaller cities and rural areas. In 2018-19, domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 33,77,436 units, which dropped to 30,69,499 units in 2021-22. Maruti Suzuki India achieved its highest-ever annual sales of 17,29,826 units in 2018-19, cornering a market share of 51.21 per cent. It declined to 43.38 per cent at 13,31,558 units in 2021-22. “We will fight to get back to our 50 per cent market share. How much we succeed only time will tell but we certainly dont intend to walk away and say no we dont want to fight for it. We will fight for our market share,” Bhargava told

