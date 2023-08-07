Man charred to death in car explosion in Kerala

A 35-year-old man was charred to death inside his car on Monday after the vehicle he was in exploded suddenly at Mavelikkara near here, police said.

Mavelikkara resident Krishna Prakash was unable to get out of the car when it exploded.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 AM today, they said, adding that the forensic team was examining the vehicle and the spot.

“As per the information we got, the vehicle exploded all of a sudden as he entered the gate of his house and he was unable to leave the car,” police said.

The reason behind the blast can only be ascertained after forensic examination, they added.

