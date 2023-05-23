Malayalam blockbuster 2018, starring Tovino Thomas, set for release in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

The makers of Tovino Thomas-starrer “2018” on Tuesday announced that the survival thriller will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on May 26.

The Malayalam-language drama, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, was released in theatres on May 5 and raised over Rs 137 crore globally.

We are extremely proud of the film we have made and ecstatic with the response our film received until now from the critics and the audiences. Taking note of the warmth and love thats been showered on the film, we have now decided to release 2018 for our audiences nationwide,” Joseph said in a statement.

2018 narrates the story of the devastating Kerala floods that occurred in 2018 when people from all walks of life came together to survive the calamity. Thomas said the praise the film has received from the audiences has been satisfying.

Advertisement

As a team, we are overjoyed with the love and positive response 2018 has been receiving until now, which is why we are more excited to bring the film for Pan-India audiences. More than box-office numbers, its the word of appreciation which me and the entire team are getting showered with, that has been very satisfying,” the “Minnal Murali” actor said.

“2018” also stars Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Kalaiyarasan, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Joy Mathew and Sudheesh.

The film is jointly produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C K Padma Kumar and Anto Joseph It is distributed by Kavya Film Company.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)