Making Hindi common language would weaken nation, lead to war over languages: CPI(M)

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday attacked the Centre over its proposed move to make Hindi as the common language across India, claiming that it would weaken the unity of the country and could lead to a “war over languages”.

The CPI(M) state secretariat said, in a statement, the central government should withdraw its proposal to make Hindi a common language, replacing English, across the country.

The Left party said that trying to implement the Sangh Parivars “Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan ideology” could lead to a situation where “there could be a war over languages in the country”.

It further said that there is growing concern among the youth over the need for knowing Hindi to gain employment in the central government or get education.

The Left party was reacting to a parliamentary committees recent recommendation that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as IITs in Hindi-speaking states should be Hindi and in other parts of India their respective local language. It said the use of English should be made optional.

The end of compulsory English language question paper in the recruitment examinations and adequate arrangement for Hindi translation in the orders of the high courts in Hindi-speaking states are among over 100 recommendations made by the committee in its latest report.

The Left party said that not adopting a policy which would include the diversity of the country could weaken its unity as has been seen in the neighbouring countries of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Besides the Hindi language issue, the CPI(M) also targeted the Centre for allegedly trying to do away with the minimum guaranteed employee scheme.

It said that doing away with the scheme would push the poor families in the state to further hardship.

The CPI(M) also accused the BJP and Congress-led UDF of trying to destabilise the LDF government in Kerala through the use of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which was allegedly targeting leaders of the Left front.

The Left party said that the recent Kerala High Court order staying the issuance of further summons by ED to senior CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac and officials of KIIFB was a blow to the attempts to destabilise the LDF government.

The CPI(M) state secretariat in its statement also said that the recent brutal incident of human sacrifice in Kerala has shocked the conscience of the state and indicates the need for renaissance in the thinking of our society.

