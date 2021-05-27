Major blaze at godowns near Kolkata, 11 fire tenders at spot

A major fire broke out at abuilding that housed a few godowns in West Bengals North 24Parganas district in the early hours of Thursday, officialssaid.

The incident happened in New Barrackpores Bilkandaarea, around 15 km from Kolkata, they said.

The building also housed a vest manufacturing unit andtwo people were feared to be inside when the fire broke outaround 2 am, they added.

At least 11 fire tenders were fighting the blaze, theFire Department officials said.

Fire Minister Sujit Bose, who was at the spot tomonitor the operations, said that firefighters were battlingthe blaze tooth and nail, and hopefully, it would soon bebrought under control.

“We have no information on whether anybody is stuckinside. There are inflammable materials inside which spreadthe fire fast,” he said.

