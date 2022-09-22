Maja Ma is engaging, not preachy: Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit on Thursday said her upcoming feature film “Maja Ma” is a sensitive story about human relationships.

“Maja Maa”, the first Amazon India Original movie, is a story about a loving mother who unwittingly becomes a hurdle in her sons marriage plans and contests societal norms.

Dixit said the Anand Tiwari directorial is a complete entertainer and she is hopeful for a positive response from the audience across the globe. The characters are all real, they are very relatable. The storyline will touch everyones heart. It is sensitive and has fun moments too. We would want all families to come together and feel all the emotions.

“There is honesty in the story, which has been conceived keeping the global audience in mind. It is about human relations. It is something that will stay with the audience for a long time. It is engaging but not preachy, the 55-year-old star said at the trailer launch of Maja Ma here.

The actor added that the movie, penned by Sumit Batheja, ticks all the boxes for a perfect Bollywood entertainer. This film has everything that a Bollywood film has, like laughter, gravitas and all the ingredients of a potboiler. It has lovely songs and foot tapping music.” In “Maja Ma”, Dixit plays Pallavi, a woman who is the backbone of her middle class family. The actor said she instantly fell in love with her character, who she described as a “strong” person. I loved the character. She is resilient. Her strength of conviction is what attracted me to the most, she said.

Veteran actor Gajraj Rao, best known for Badhaai Ho, plays Dixits husband in the film. The actor said working with the Bollywood diva was an enriching experience.

“To see a master doing their work, is an experience that very few people can see, people often see the final product, he said, adding that he was amazed to see Dixits dedication to her craft. I had never thought I would get an opportunity to see the preparation she does before giving a shot. Her sincerity as an artist is admirable.” The film, which marks Tiwari and Bindras second collaboration after series “Bandish Bandits”, also features Ritwik Bhowmik, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Ninad Kamat in pivotal roles.

“Maja Ma” is produced by Leo Media Collective and Bindra. The movie will start streaming on Prime Video starting October 6.

