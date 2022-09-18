Maharashtra ATS apprehends Jharkhand Maoist leader carrying Rs 15 lakh bounty

A Jharkhand Maoist leader carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head was apprehended by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad from Palghar district on Sunday, an ATS official said.

Karu Hulas Yadav (45) was a regional committee member of the banned CPI(Maoist) in Jharkhand.

In an early morning operation, the ATS nabbed him after a raid at a chawl (tenement) in Nalasopara area of Palghar district adjoining Mumbai, the official said.

Yadav, a resident of Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, had come to Maharashtra for medical treatment, he said.

The Jharkhand Police have been informed about the operation and further enquiry is on, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)