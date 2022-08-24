Maha: Two students of residential school for specially abled children die due to suspected food poisoning

Two students of a residential school for specially abled children in Maharashtras Nashik district died due to suspected food poisoning on Wednesday, police said. The condition of two other students was serious, they added.

Harshal Bhoir (23), who hailed from Bhiwandi, and Mohammed Zuber Sheikh (10) who was from Nashik died at the Igatpuri rural hospital, said a police official.

Two other students whose condition was serious were shifted to the Nashik District Hospital where they were undergoing treatment.

A total of eight students Anusuyatmaja Matimand Niwasi Vidyalya, located near Igatpuri in the district, complained of symptoms like vomiting and loose motions after dinner on Tuesday night, the police official said.

The school has around 120 students.

The ailing students were taken to the Igatpuri rural hospital where Bhoir and Sheikh succumbed.

The food samples have been sent for testing and further probe is on, the official added.

