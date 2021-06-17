Maha: Thane districts COVID-19 tally up by 503, death toll by 37

Thane district of Maharashtra added 503 coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 5,26,476, an official said on Thursday.

These cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 37 persons, the districts fatality count mounted to 10,390. Its current COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.97 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,14,163, while the death toll is 2,445, another official said.

