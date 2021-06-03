Maha: Nadda unveils special postal cover honouring Gopinath Munde

BJP national president J PNadda on Thursday unveiled a special postal cover honouringlate party leader Gopinath Munde on the latters seventh deathanniversary.

Addressing a virtual event, Nadda said Munde had laidthe foundation to take the party to the masses in Maharashtra.

Munde was the minister of rural development in the NDAgovernment in 2014.

“Gopinath Munde laid the foundation for taking theparty to Dalits and deprived classes of the state, which iswhy the BJP is the biggest party in Maharashtra today.

Whenever I saw him in the Parliament premises, he had crowdsof people around him,” Nadda said.

Several leaders of the party from the state and Centrejoined the event.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also recalled hismemories with Munde.

“Every government across the country is trying toprovide food to the poor at cheaper rates. Munde had startedthis in Maharashtra when he came to power in 1995,” Prasadsaid.

While addressing the ceremony, the late leadersdaughter Pankaja Munde appealed to people to buy the postalcovers.

“We should buy these envelopes that cost Rs 5 each,and write what is on our minds to Prime Minister NarendraModi,” she said.

