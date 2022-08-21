Maha: BJP leader apologises after aides mistreat villagers protesting against oil refinery

Maharashtra BJP leader and Union Minister Narayan Ranes son Nilesh Rane on Sunday apologised to people protesting against the proposed oil refinery in Ratnagiri for alleged mistreatment by his supporters. Nilesh Rane visited Barsu village in Rajapur tehsil during the day to support an ongoing survey for the proposed oil refinery project in the area.

Ahead of the visit, villagers staged a protest against officials who came for the survey, while Ranes supporters gathered at the site and allegedly verbally abused the protestors, including women. The BJP leader later apologised to the villagers for the misbehaviour of his supporters. Locals from Barsu and surrounding villages have been protesting against the $60 billion project, which was earlier planned at Nanar village in the same district, but there was opposition from local groups and the Shiv Sena at the time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)