An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit Maharashtras Yavatmal district and neighbouring areas on Sunday, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, they said. The earthquake was experienced at 8.33 am, with its epicentre at Sadhunagar in Yavatmal district, Dr Vipin Itankar, the collector of neighbouring Nanded district, told

