Luxury carmakers see record sales in 2022 on festive push

Leading luxury carmakers expect 2022 to turn out to be the best ever in terms of sales, bettering the 2019 volumes, as the demand remains robust for high-end models.

The companies also expect the ongoing festive season to be robust in terms of dispatches despite the chip shortage woes continuing.

The domestic luxury car volumes stood at around 40,000 units in 2019, the best ever dispatches recorded by the industry in a year so far.

“The industry has become more resilient and with the third wave of Covid not being so severe, there has been a steady revival,” Lexus India President Naveen Soni told

