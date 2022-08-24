Lutyens Delhi unlikely to have liquor vends from Sep 1

Lutyens Delhi is unlikely to have any liquor shops from September 1 as the NDMC on Wednesday turned down the AAP governments proposal to open five state-run liquor vends under its jurisdiction, civic body functionaries said.

There were no government liquor vends in Delhi after the new excise policy was implemented in November 2021. Also, following the governments decision to scrap the policy, all private liquor outlets will shut down by August 31 and only state-run liquor vends will operate in the city.

However, a proposal by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) to now open liquor stores at four locations in NDMC areas has been rejected.

Only four state-owned agencies — DSIIDC, DTTDC, DCCWS (Delhi Consumers Cooperative Wholesale Store) and DSCSC (Department of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation) — will be allowed to operate retail liquor business in the city from September 1 These agencies will open 500 liquor shops and the number will go up to 700 by the end of this year.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) member and BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal said DSIIDC and DTTDC have sought permission to open five liquor shops in the civic bodys jurisdiction.

“According to their proposal, one shop each was to be opened in Palika Parking, Yashwant Place, Janpath and two vends in Palika Bazar. After discussion, we have denied the permission for opening liquor shops in our jurisdiction,” Chahal told

