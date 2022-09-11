Lumpy skin disease: Delhi govt to procure 60,000 doses of goat pox vaccine

The Delhi government will purchase 60,000 doses of goat pox vaccine to inoculate healthy cattle in the capital to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease.

These vaccine doses will be administered free of cost.

Development Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said that 173 cases of lumpy skin disease have been found among cattle in Delhi, mostly in the southwest district. This is for the first time that the Delhi government has reported cases of lumpy skin disease in the city. A senior official said there has been no increase in the cases since last evening.No death has been reported so far.

“Delhi has a cattle population of 80,000. The central government which is finalising the rate contract with the supplier has assured that 60,000 doses will reach us soon,” he told

