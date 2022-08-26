Lokpal to accept corruption complaints filed in prescribed format only

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has decided to accept corruption complaints only if they are filed in a prescribed format, an official note issued recently said.

The central government had in March 2020 notified the Lokpal (Complaint) Rules, which prescribe the format to file a complaint.

In accordance with these rules, Lokpal had issued a circular in July last year detailing the procedure to be followed for dealing with the complaints.

On February 10, it issued a corrigendum saying complaints that are not in the prescribed format will be put up before its chairperson for necessary action.

Advertisement

The provisions contained in the corrigendum now have been revisited by the Lokapals full bench.

“The full bench of Lokpal of India has decided that henceforth (with immediate effect), complaints received (by any mode viz. by hand/ by post/ through email etc.) in the office of the Lokpal of India that are not in the prescribed form will not be processed further for any order under Section 20 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013,” the Lokpal said in an official note dated August 24.

Section 20 carries details of procedure in respect of the preliminary inquiry and investigation by the Lokpal.

However, “as a last opportunity”, the Lokpal has asked the complainants that did not adhere to the prescribed format in their complaints to fix the errors latest by September 15.

The form is available on the Lokpal of India website — https://lokpal.gov.in.

“Upon expiry of this period, complaints filed in the prescribed form only and received in the office of Lokpal of India will be taken up on record for further disposal. No action under Section 20 of the Act will be taken on complaints that are not filed in the prescribed form,” the note said.

The Lokpal said its corrigendum issued in February “stands withdrawn”.

In the 2021-22 fiscal, it has received 5,680 complaints.

Of these, 169 were classified under format and 5,511 under non-format category, the Lokpals office had said in a recent reply to an RTI query filed by this

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)