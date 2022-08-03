Lok Sabha adjourns till noon amid Opposition protests

Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday were adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by Opposition members over various issues.

As soon as the House met, the Opposition members, including from the Congress, sought to raise certain issues and started shouting slogans.

The Opposition members protested over the issue of GST on essential items, inflation and the actions of the Enforcement Directorate.

They expressed their dissatisfaction at the response of the government on the issues of GST on essential items and inflation.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi was seen asking party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to speak on certain issues. Congress members and DMK leader T R Baalu also urged Speaker Om Birla to allow Chowdhury to speak but the permission was not granted.

Congress members also trooped into the Well of the House while some DMK members were seen protesting, standing at their seats.

Three questions and their supplementaries were taken up during the Question Hour.

After 15 minutes into the Question Hour, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till noon as the din continued.

