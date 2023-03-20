Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm Monday amid ruckus in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks.

As soon as the proceedings started, members of the treasury benches began raising the issue.

Opposition members, including those from the Congress, also began shouting slogans demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the members to allow the House to function.

Advertisement

As the members refused to relent, Birla adjourned the proceedings. Parliaments Budget session has been a washout since the beginning of its second part on March 13, with the BJP demanding an apology from Gandhi. During his interactions in the UK, Gandhi had recently alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under attack and there was a “full-scale assault” on the countrys institutions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)