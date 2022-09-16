Leopard rescued from Hodal village in Gurugram

A five-year-old leopard was rescued from Hodal area here, officials said.

The male leopard was safely and swiftly rescued without any injury and man-animal conflict, they said.

According to the wild life officer, the nearby villagers were in panic for the last many days and were under fear that they might be attacked by the feline. Following which a team led by Inspector Rajesh Chahal and Inspector Jaidev laid a trap and caught the leopard late Wednesday night.

