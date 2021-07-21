Lakshadweep administration to set up paramedical college in Kavaratti

In a bid to give a freshenergy to the health sector of Lakshadweep, the islandadministration has decided to set upa Paramedical College atKavaratti, the capital of the islands.

“As a run up to the Skill India Mission of Governmentof India, Lakshadweep administration is soon going toestablish a Paramedical College at Kavaratti, the capitalIsland of Lakshadweep,” the administration said in a statementhere on Wednesday.

It said as per the guidance of Administrator Praful KPatel, the Department of Health Services has obtainedaffiliation for running five paramedical courses includingDiploma in Medical laboratory Technology, Diploma in X-rayTechnology, Diploma in Operation Theatre Technology,Certificate in Ophthalmic Assistant and CT Scan Technician.

All the courses will be conducted under affiliationwith Bharat Sevak Samaj (BSS), an organisation working in thisfield for the past five decades, the statement said.

“Establishment of this paramedical college is with anintention to augment the existing health infrastructure inaddition to cater the needs of having a pool of skilled humanresources, especially when the Lakshadweep administration isin the process of upgrading and overhauling its healthinfrastructure in a comprehensive way,” the administrationsaid.

Further, these initiatives will create jobopportunities for locals as they will be occupied by theneed-of the-hour skills, it said.

“Its worth mentioning that many a time such skilledmanpower are not readily available in the islands from otherplaces due which the difficulties are faced in delivering thequality medical services to the islanders, this paramedicalinstitute will give fresh energy to the health sector ofLakshadweep and will also provide job opportunities to itsyouth,” it added.

