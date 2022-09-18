Lakhimpur Kheri rape and murder: Family says victims were supportive, ambitious

The brother of two teenage Dalit girls, who were allegedly raped and murdered in Uttar Pradeshs Lakhimpur Kheri district, remembers his sisters as ambitious and supportive.

The elder sister, who was 17, had left education midway and was taking care of the ailing mother. The other wanted to complete her studies and earn for the family.

“After our mother had her uterus operation six months ago, my sister was worried and wanted to stay at home to look after her. She quit her studies for that reason,” the brother told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)