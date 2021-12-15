LA mayor to Senate: I never saw sexual harassment by adviser

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told U.S. senators considering his nomination to be ambassador to India that he never witnessed a former top adviser sexually harass one of his police bodyguards, allegations that are at the center of a lawsuit filed against his administration.

The Democratic mayors statement Tuesday came during questioning from members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which held a hearing in Washington to consider Garcettis nomination. Garcetti was nominated for one of the countrys highest profile diplomatic posts in July by President Joe Biden. Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire told Garcetti she was concerned about accusations against former political adviser and confidant Rick Jacobs, which include claims that the mayor did not respond to those allegations in a way that would have stopped the behaviour. She noted that womens rights and sexual harassment remain priority issues in India, the worlds largest democracy.

I think its very important that we model the behaviour that we want to see in our allies, she told Garcetti.

The mayor, addressing the Jacobs case, said: I never witnessed, nor was it brought to my attention, the behaviour thats been alleged. … If it had been, I would have immediately taken action to stop that.

Advertisement

If confirmed, he said combatting sexual harassment and assault would be core issues for him. The mayor said persistent action” was needed to support and protect victims. He emphasised that as mayor, he established policies to centralize complaints and permit victims to submit reports of alleged abuse anonymously. Harassment and discrimination have no place in the workplace, no place in our society. I have zero tolerance for that. And I also know that words are not enough, he said.

Shaheen then said, I look forward to your strong stance when you are confirmed. The exchange stood out in what was largely a drama-free hearing for the two-term mayor. Garcetti was a strong Biden supporter during the 2020 presidential campaign and was named co-chair for the incoming presidents inauguration last January.

He nomination for the ambassadorship comes as he is wrapping up a turbulent two terms, framed by the pandemic and a homeless crisis that has seen encampments spread into virtually every corner of the city. California Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla alluded to challenges faced by Garcetti during his time leading the nations second-most-populous city, but those issues never came into play during the hearing.

The lawsuit against the city charges that Jacobs frequently sexually harassed one of the mayors police bodyguards while Garcetti ignored it or laughed it off. The mayor has repeatedly denied the claims.

Garcetti needs a majority vote to be confirmed in the evenly divided Senate, which is controlled by Democrats because Vice President Kamala Harris has the authority to break tie votes. Harris is a former California U.S. senator who is close friends with Garcetti. Garcetti was one of three nominees who appeared before the Foreign Relations Committee during a lightly attended hearing. The others were University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann, Bidens pick to serve as ambassador to Germany, and career diplomat Donald Armin Blome, the presidents selection for ambassador to Pakistan.

Gutmann faced sharp questioning from the committees ranking Republican, Idaho Sen. James Risch, who said federal data shows the university received $86 million in donations and contracts from sources in China since 2014. Chinese influence is a problem all over the world, Risch said. I was shocked at this number of $86 million, flowing into your institution, he added, saying he was surprised to find out she was not more familiar with the gifts.

Gutmann responded that the school and its hospitals raised over $5 billion during that time, so the amount from China represents a tiny fraction. Its not surprising that I dont know of specific gifts and contracts, she said, given the size and volume of the contributions. She added that no gifts are allowed to threaten academic freedom or national security.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)