Ktaka govt mulls waiving DCC & Apex bank loan of farmers who died of COVID-19

Karnataka Co-Operation Minister ST Somashekar on Thursday said the state government is mulling waiving loans taken from the District Credit Cooperative(DCC) and Apex banks by farmers, who succumbed to COVID-19.

He said the data is being gathered and the governmentwill take a decision in a couple of days.

Depending on the amount of loan taken by those who havedied due to COVID-19 in the limits of DCC and Apex banks,which are in profit, the government is considering waivingtheir loans, Somashekar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “information isbeing gathered on the number of people who have died due toCOVID after taking the loan, volume of loan taken, amountrepaid and the balance, a decision will be taken in two tothree days.” The Minister also hailed the formation of new Ministryof Cooperation at the Centre, saying it would provide impetusto the cooperative sector.

