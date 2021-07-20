Korea PM apologises for virus surge on destroyer

South Koreas prime minister has offered a public apology over a large-scale coronavirus outbreak on a destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off East Africa.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Tuesday the government is very sorry for failing to carefully take care of the health of our soldiers who are devoting themselves to the country.

The Defense Ministry says 247 of the destroyers 301 crew members have been infected. Its the largest cluster for South Koreas military since the pandemic began.

Advertisement

South Korea sent two military planes to bring back all 301 sailors.

On Tuesday, South Korea reported 1,278 new virus cases, taking the total caseload to 180,481, with 2,059 deaths from COVID-19. It was the 14th day in a row that South Korea has confirmed more than 1,000 new cases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)