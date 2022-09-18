Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan meets RSS chief

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Saturday night met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat here amid the brewing discontent between the governor and the states Left government.

The governors office said Khan had a brief meeting with Bhagwat at around 8 PM.

The meeting took place at an RSS leaders house here. “The governor held a brief meeting with the RSS chief. It was a courtesy call. It was a pre-planned meeting,” a senior official from the governors office told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)