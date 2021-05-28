Ker HC seeks Centres response on plea challenging move to introduce LDAR in Lakshadweep

The Kerala High Court on Fridaysought the response of the Central government on a PILchallenging the Lakshadweep administrations move to introduceLakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021 (LDAR) andthe Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) in theislands.

Considering the PIL, the court declined to stay theoperation of LDAR and PASA but directed the Centre to file aresponse in two weeks.

The PIL was filed by Congress leader K P Noushad Ali.

In his plea, Ali alleged illegal interference with thesocial, political and cultural realities in Lakshadweep by theAdministrator.

He submitted that the residents of islands are opposedto the LDAR and the creation of a Lakshadweep DevelopmentAuthority (LDA) issued by the administration as it givespowers to the administration to remove the small holding forproperty owned by the islanders belonging to the ScheduledTribes.

The petitioner also alleged that the newly introducedPASA gives powers to the administration to detain a personwithout any public disclosure for a period of up to oneyear.

