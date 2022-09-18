Kenyas Moses Kibet wins Sydney marathon in record time

Kenyan Moses Kibet claimed victory in a fast-paced Sydney marathon which saw the top three finishers all better the previous fastest time in Australia.

Kibet finished the course set around Sydneys harbour and city center in two hours, seven minutes and three seconds on Sunday, two seconds ahead of countryman Cosmas Matolo. Ethiopian Chalu Deso Gemisa, the winner of the Paris marathon earlier this year, was third in 2:07:08.

The three Africans finished inside the previous record time of 2:07:50 set by Japans Yuta Shitara at the Gold Coast in 2019.

Ethiopias Tigist Girma Getachew won the womens marathon in 2:25:10 ahead of compatriot Letebrhan Haylay Gebreslasea and Eritreas Nazret Weldu Gebrehiwet.

Japans Jun Hiromichi won the mens wheelchair marathon in 1:52.47.

The Sydney marathon is in the first year of a three-year candidacy to join cities like London, Tokyo and New York to host a World Marathon Majors event. Cape Town in South Africa and Chengdu in China are also contending to become majors.

