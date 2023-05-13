Karnataka votes against ‘mixing’ of religion and politics by BJP: JD(U)

The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday targeted the BJP saying its loss in the Karnataka assembly elections is a vote against its “mixing” of religion and politics and asserted that the Congress win in the state portends well for the opposition in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar alleged that the BJP “used” Lord Hanuman after Lord Ram for political gains and the Karnataka verdict on Saturday has brought it the wrath of Hanuman. Saturday is considered auspicious by those who worship Lord Hanuman.

Noting that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been working to forge a front of parties minus the BJP, Kumar said the Karnataka results will boost such an effort.

The JD(U) leader also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he held many rallies and roadshows but people voted against him and his party. In this context, Kumar criticised the BJP for the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha and its president J P Nadda’s reported comments that all regional parties will disappear.

The people of Karnataka have voted against the mixing of religion and politics by the BJP and backed the parties which work to boost social justice and development, he claimed.

