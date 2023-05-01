Karnataka polls: A win in Karnataka will a booster dose for Congress, says Jairam Ramesh

A win in the Karnataka polls will be a “super booster dose” for the Congress electorally going forward after the Bharat Jodo Yatra revitalised the party organisationally, senior leader Jairam Ramesh has said.

The Congress general secretary (in-charge communications) said that while the 2024 general elections are still some months away, the outcome in Karnataka would definitely impact the crucial assembly polls later this year in states such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

“A win (in Karnataka polls) will be a super booster dose for the Congress. It will strengthen the Congress as we go to the polls in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram,” Ramesh, who is on the campaign trail in Karnataka, told

