Karnataka: Man sells oxygen at 10 times govt price, held

A man has been arrested forselling oxygen cylinders to patients at ten times thegovernment price of Rs 300, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Ravi Kumar (36), who is thebranch in charge of Siga Gases at Peenya Industrial Area inthe city, was selling oxygen cylinders for Rs 3,000 per 47litres of oxygen.

“He was selling it for 10 times more than the pricefixed by the government.The government rate for 47 litres ofoxygen is only Rs 300,” a police officer said.

He was caught red-handed on Friday while sellingtwo oxygen cylinders of 47 litres for 6,000 rupees, theofficer added.

