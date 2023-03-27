Karnataka: BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa arrested after HC rejects bail

The Lokayukta police arrested BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa hours after the Karnataka High Court dismissed his bail petition in a bribery case relating to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) on Monday.

A viral video showed the Lokayukta sleuths intercepting the MLA at the Kyathasandra Toll Gate in Tumakuru when was heading for Bengaluru.

Sources said Virupakshappa alighted from his car, after which the Lokayukta police took him with them in their vehicle.

“We arrested him in Tumakuru when he (the MLA) was on the way to Bengaluru,” Lokayukta Inspector General of Police A Subramanyeshwara Rao told

