Kaivalyadhama sets forth a successful 10th International Conference on Yoga and Mental Health

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, India, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Kaivalyadhamas 10th International Conference on Yoga and Mental Health: Scope, Evidence, and Evolution, saw a successful arrival of participants this year as it aimed to initiate a forward-looking debate and discussion on integrating traditional Yogic science with modern psychological systems. Held from 28th to 30th December 2021, the international conference witnessed over 24 eminent Speakers from across the globe for a debate and discussion to develop synergies in Yoga and Mental Health at a global level.

The conversations addressed a range of mental well-being issues from routine conditions to chronic ailments. The conference was inaugurated amongst dignitaries like Chief Guest Honble Shri. Justice Supreme Court Abhay Oka, Shri.Justice(Retd.) B.N.Srikrishna, Guest of Honor Shri.Justice Ramesh Dhanuka along with Dr O.P. Tiwari.

Commenting about the conference, Sh. Subodh Tiwari CEO of Kaivalyadhama said, “With this 3-day conference, we have spread global consciousness through systematic agendas and provided long-term solutions to the world for managing and promoting mental health as well as emotional health with the help of yoga. This 3-day conference was not only focusing on giving theoretical knowledge but gave practical experience as well through its workshops and the attendees thoroughly enjoyed it.”In the Valedictory function, Guest of Honour DIG Sh. Sandeep Patil (Gadchiroli) shared his experiences on how yoga and meditation have helped him throughout his career in maintaining his composure in the toughest of situations. He recommends meditation for daily recharging of body and mind to face any challenges in life.

Swami Kuvalayananda, founder of Kaivalyadhama, had a firm conviction that Yoga is an indispensable tool for evolving human consciousness and for social welfare. The conference was successfully concluded with the participants pledging to spread the message of holistic living through Yoga and work towards a peaceful and healthy world.

Advertisement

Even, Justice C V Bhadang said that we identify so much with our physical body that we forget about our higher practices and mentioned this conference theme of Yoga and Mental Health is apt for our current times. While Dr. Sat Bir Singh Khalsa shared his findings on how yoga interventions have helped reduce anxiety in children, Dr Shivarama Varambally shared his insights on the futuristic evolution of Yoga in promoting and managing mental health.

Every three years, Lonavala witnesses a flurry of renowned doctors, scientists, dignitaries and delegates to attend Kaivalyadhamas International Conference in the last week of December. With the current pandemic situation, the 10th International Yoga Conference was back at Lonavala in a hybrid format – with limited members enjoying the on-site experience and thousands attending the conference virtually through live streaming on www.kdham.com and Youtube.

About-Kaivalyadhama:Established by Swami Kuvalayananda in 1924, we at Kaivalyadhama follow the undiluted principles of traditional Ashtanga Yoga by Patanjali, the revered yogic seer of the eighth century. Kaivalyadhama was founded with the distinct purpose of merging yoga tradition with science, to make this knowledge relevant and accessible to the world.

Yoga is today globally recognized as a systematic meditative, therapeutic, and curative practice. There is an ever-increasing need and awareness for stronger immunity, steady recovery, and a balanced and healthy lifestyle. At Kaivalyadhama, we combine Yoga and advanced science to create and innovate synergies across health, education, and research in Yoga.

Kaivalyadhama encourages and facilitates the effective practice of traditional Yoga for physical, emotional, and spiritual, well-being and healing. We believe that traditional Yoga has the answers for a holistic and fulfilling life.

Link to Kaivalyadhama: https://kdham.com/about-kaivalyadhama/ PWRPWR

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)