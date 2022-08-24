Kabaddi player among 4 held for duping people on pretext of sending them abroad using forged visas

The Delhi Police has arrested four people, including a state-level Kabbadi player and a singer, for allegedly duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad using forged visas, officials said on Wednesday.

The four include three agents — Amit Kumar, a state level Kabaddi player from Haryana, Yogesh Kumar, local singer and disc jockey and Varun Chauhan, a former sailor in Merchants Navy, they said, adding that a passenger named Aman Kumar has also been held. The three agents were involved in fraudulently obtaining Canadian visas along with their counterparts in Haryana and Punjab, police said. They operated in rural areas of both these states and facilitated people in settling down in foreign countries via unfair means, they said. The matter came to light after Immigration Officer Surender Singh Tanwar registered his complaint at the Indira Gandhi Airport alleging that on July 4, Kumar was to board a flight for Canada via Dubai and Mexico, police said.

During immigration clearance and scrutiny of his travel document, his Canadian visa was found to be counterfeit. It was found that the passenger had cheated Indian immigration by using illegal means to travel abroad following which he was arrested, they said. Tanu Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) said during interrogation, the passenger disclosed that he got the forged visa from his agents Amit and Yogesh for Rs 20 lakhs. “In order to bust the whole nexus, a team was constituted to locate the movement of travel agents to nab them. Using technical surveillance and secret informers — Amit and Yogesh were arrested. They disclosed that they were working with one more agent Chauhan and his associates since the last one year. They are working as commission agents and introducers.

“They were supplying passengers, who were willing to fly to foreign shores by illegal means, to Chauhan, who affixed fake visa sticker on passport of the passengers,” she said. On August 18, mastermind Chauhan was intercepted at Kolkata airport while he was trying to leave for Thailand, police said.

“Chauhan disclosed that he is an expert in making forge documents like employment contract and labour management information for various countries like Canada, Vietnam, and Russia etc after obtaining documents from passengers. “He also used to hack various websites in case the applicant directly wanted to apply for job from the employer,” the DCP said. He arranged the fake visas with the help of an agent named Krunal Kumar Shah and others, she said. Efforts are being made to arrest Shah and his associates, police said.

The laptop and mobile phone of the agents are being sent to forensic science laboratory for analysis,” they added.

