Jyotika to star alongside Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller

South star Jyotika is set to make a comeback to Hindi films after 25 years with Ajay Devgns upcoming supernatural thriller, the makers announced Monday.

The yet-untitled movie will be produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

Jyotika, considered to be one of the most prolific performers in Tamil cinema, is known for movies such as “Kaakha Kaakha”, “Kushi”, “Chandramukhi”, and “Jai Bhim”. Her last Hindi film is Priyadarsha-directed “Doli Saja Ke Rakhna”, (1997), which also marked her debut in Bollywood.

The upcoming feature film marks the first collaboration between the South actor and Devgn. Actor R Madhavan is also part of this movie. According to a press release issued by the makers, the movie is currently in the pre-production and filming will start next month. It will be shot across various locations in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

Jyotika will also be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in “Sri, a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

