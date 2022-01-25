Job postings in Travel & Tourism sector sees 4 pc rise in Dec: Report

The travel and tourism industry, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic in the country, is on the path of recovery and registered a 4 per cent year-on-year growth in job postings during December 2021, according to a report.

According to a report by Monster Employment Index, the travel and tourism industry saw a steady increase in job postings post the second wave and reached an absolute high in July (with 16 per cent growth) and showed a steady state of revival until November 2021.

This growth could be attributed to the emergence of revenge travel trends and staycations.

However, on a sequential basis, the Indian tourism industry witnessed a 1 per cent decline in job postings with the advent of the third wave, consequent travel restrictions, and safety norms.

Advertisement

The report is based on data from the Monster Employment Index, a broad and comprehensive monthly analysis of online job posting activity conducted by Monster India.

“The Indian travel and tourism industry has truly paved its way to revival in 2021, as compared to the previous year, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic,” Monster.com, a Quess company, CEO Sekhar Garisa said.

Garisa further said that “while the new Omicron variant impacted the growth of the sector in December 2021, the industry is expected to account for about 53 million jobs by 2029, as per industry reports.” It is also encouraging that the Ministry of Tourism and the Indian government have taken several steps in the past year to strengthen the hospitality and tourism industry in India, helping employers gain momentum in the space, he added.

As per Monster.com data, the top job roles in demand across the travel and tourism industry included sales associates, chef and engineers – software, electrical. Job roles such as travel agents and housekeeping staff followed close behind.

City specific trends for the industry indicate that on a month-on-month basis, tier II cities such as Chandigarh, Baroda and Coimbatore reported maximum increase in job postings standing tall against the waves of pandemic, followed by Pune.

On the contrary, cities such as Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi and Kolkata witnessed a decline, followed by Chennai, Bangalore, and Mumbai which noted a 1 per cent dip in job posting activity, owing to the third wave of the pandemic and the surge in Omicron cases in the country, the report said.

In terms of experience, top management roles accounted for the highest demand share in travel and tourism across experience levels.

As of December 2021, top management (over 15 years) professionals held the highest share in online hiring intent for jobs in the travel and tourism industry at 47 per cent, the report said.

Moreover, it found that there was a tremendous surge for freshers/entry-level (0-3 years) talent who held the second largest share of 27 per cent across experience levels, followed by Intermediate level (4-6 years) roles with an 11 per cent share.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)