Jharkhand: ED grills Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday interrogated Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav as part of its investigation into a money laundering case, officials said.

The agency on Tuesday had conducted searches at a dozen locations in Jharkhand linked to Yadav, a five-time legislator from the Poraiyahat seat and deputy leader of the Congress in the assembly, they said.

After the questioning, the MLA said he will soon approach the court over the ED action. He claimed the ED found nothing objectionable in its raids so far.

Yadav alleged that the BJP was using central agencies to target the opposition leaders.

Fifty-seven-year-old Yadav and another MLAs premises were raided by the Income Tax Department last year as part of a tax evasion probe against some business groups engaged in coal trading and transportation, extraction of iron ore and production of sponge iron in Jharkhand.

The money laundering investigation stems from this tax case, officials added.

