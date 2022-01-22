Jharkhand reports 2,015 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fresh fatalities

Jharkhands COVID-19 tally rose to 4,17,403 on Saturday as 2,015 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 5,244, a health bulletin said.

Ranchi district registered the highest number of new cases at 487, followed by 466 in East Singhbhum, under which Jamshedpur falls, and 146 in Deoghar, it said.

Three fresh fatalities were recorded in East Singhbhum, two each in Ranchi and Deoghar, and one each in Dhanbad and Khunti, the bulletin said.

The state now has 23,770 active cases, while 3,88,389 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 3,814 in the last 24 hours, it said.

The administration has tested 63,940 samples for COVID-19, and inoculated 94,334 people in the last 24 hours, it added.

